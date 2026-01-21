Deepak suicide case: Accused Shimjitha Musthafa held in Vadakara

She stated that her son was deeply distressed and felt there was no point in living after the public humiliation. The police subsequently registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment of suicide.

Investigators tracked Shimjitha to her hiding spot in Vadakara after she moved from her residence in Chorode to a relative's home.

A special police team took her into custody around 10:30 am on Wednesday and later transported her to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital for a mandatory medical examination in secret to avoid public / media attention.

The focus of the investigation has now shifted to recovering her mobile phone to verify if the viral footage was edited or manipulated.

Public outrage has continued to mount, with local residents and political workers gathering at the police station to demand more stringent charges, including murder.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also intervened, directing the North Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police to submit a comprehensive report on the investigation within one week.

Authorities remain on high alert to prevent any law and order issues as they continue their interrogation to secure the digital evidence necessary for prosecution.

The police are likely to take her directly to Kunnamangalam court to present her before the court.

