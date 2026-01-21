Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian withdraws controversial remarks, issues apology

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Culture Minister and senior CPM leader Saji Cherian on Wednesday withdrew his controversial remarks about the names of elected representatives from Malappuram and Kasaragod districts and issued an apology, following criticism from the Opposition that his comments were “divisive.”

“Even though my remarks were distorted, I have realised that they have caused difficulty and pain to my brothers. I am equally pained that some individuals and spiritual organisations misunderstood me over those remarks,” Cherian said in a statement.

The Minister added that he respects all sections of society, irrespective of religion or caste. “It is unbearable that my public life is being questioned on communal lines,” he said, noting that in his 42 years in public life, he has never compromised on opposing communalism.

Cherian’s original statement, made in Alappuzha on Sunday, had highlighted what he described as 'evident' communal polarisation in the recent local body elections, citing the names of winners in Malappuram district panchayats and Kasaragod municipality.

The Opposition had strongly criticised him, accusing Cherian of attempting to stir communal divisions for political gains ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.