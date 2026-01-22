SNDP-NSS unity a step closer to reality ahead of Kerala assembly elections

ALAPPUZHA/KOTTAYAM: The SNDP Yogam council on Wednesday endorsed calls for unity with the influential NSS, marking a potentially pivotal moment—one that could have lasting consequences for the state’s political landscape.

The council has tasked SNDP vice-president Thushar Vellappally with holding talks with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair to carry the initiative forward, a gesture that has been met with a positive and wholehearted response from the NSS.

Though sceptical, given that similar experiments have failed in the past, observers are watching the developments unfolding just months ahead of the crucial Assembly elections with curiosity, as the two communities that the NSS and the SNDP ostensibly represent together constitute about 35% of the state’s population.

Addressing the media after the council meeting in Alappuzha, SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan thanked Nair for the moral support extended when he faced criticism from all quarters for travelling in the chief minister’s car. He asserted that unity among the NSS and the SNDP was the need of the hour.

“It was Nair who mooted the idea of the SNDP–NSS unity, and I am grateful to him for that. Our objectives are aligned. This unity is not about hating others, but about achieving social justice,” Vellappally said.

The proposed discussions aim to promote social justice and the initiative will be inclusive. “From Nayadi to Nasrani, everyone will be part of it. We will ensure secularism in all districts, including Malappuram. No one will be excluded, and past mistakes will be rectified as we progress,” he said.