Twenty20 party led by Kitex MD Sabu M Jacob joins NDA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Twenty20 party, backed by the Kitex group, has decided to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with its leadership citing the need for a change in Kerala's political culture and governance.
The announcement was made by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, flanked by Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob, at a joint press conference here on Thursday.
The outfit will be formally inducted into the NDA fold in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will address a party progrmame in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.
Chandrasekhar said the NDA was aiming to bring a change in the political culture of the state, which he alleged had been adversely affected over the years.
"Only the NDA can bring such a change," he said.
He said Twenty20, since its formation, had been practising a development-oriented model. Describing Jacob as an entrepreneur and job creator, Chandrasekhar said he was forced to move out of Kerala and establish industries in Telangana, where he created around 20,000 jobs.
"We want him to return to Kerala and contribute to the economic development of the state. This is a crucial election. People will support the NDA and we will work together," he said.
"Twenty20 joining NDA is the fulfilment of the wish of Malayalis to see better job creation in the state and thereby achieving the goal of 'Vikasitha (developed) Keralam'.
Jacob said he entered politics by forming Twenty20 due to what he described as "misgovernance and corruption" under both the LDF and the UDF.
Citing results of the recent local body election, Sabu said Twenty20 has grown into a party that cannot be shattered by both LDF and UDF. "We wanted to show the ruling and opposition fronts how we could transform the state in partnership with the Modi government's development vision," he said.
Launched in 2013, the Twenty20 party - riding high on expectations after promising change - disrupted mainstream politics in the state after winning four panchayats in the 2020 local body elections. In the 2025 local body election, the party lost two of its sitting panchayats but won two new panchayats, retaining its 2020 tally.