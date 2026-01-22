Twenty20 party led by Kitex MD Sabu M Jacob joins NDA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Twenty20 party, backed by the Kitex group, has decided to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with its leadership citing the need for a change in Kerala's political culture and governance.

The announcement was made by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, flanked by Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob, at a joint press conference here on Thursday.

The outfit will be formally inducted into the NDA fold in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will address a party progrmame in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Chandrasekhar said the NDA was aiming to bring a change in the political culture of the state, which he alleged had been adversely affected over the years.

"Only the NDA can bring such a change," he said.

He said Twenty20, since its formation, had been practising a development-oriented model. Describing Jacob as an entrepreneur and job creator, Chandrasekhar said he was forced to move out of Kerala and establish industries in Telangana, where he created around 20,000 jobs.