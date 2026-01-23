BJP-Twenty20 axis may alter Ernakulam equations

KOCHI: The decision of the corporate-backed Twenty20 to join the NDA has stunned parties. Launched as an apolitical entity in 2015, the party had recorded a 15% vote share in Ernakulam district in the 2021 assembly elections. The new alliance can pose a serious challenge to the UDF which is fancying a clean sweep in the 14 assembly constituencies of the district.

According to political analysts, the BJP-Twenty20 alliance will be decisive in at least four assembly constituencies and may influence results in a few others. The Twenty20 has got around 45,000 votes in Kunnathunad constituency and the addition of 8,000 votes from BJP can favour it. P V Srinijin, who represents the constituency, had polled 51,180 votes in 2021. In the 2024 LS polls, Twenty20 polled 46,163 votes in Kunnathunad which underscored its growing influence.