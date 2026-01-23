BJP-Twenty20 axis may alter Ernakulam equations
KOCHI: The decision of the corporate-backed Twenty20 to join the NDA has stunned parties. Launched as an apolitical entity in 2015, the party had recorded a 15% vote share in Ernakulam district in the 2021 assembly elections. The new alliance can pose a serious challenge to the UDF which is fancying a clean sweep in the 14 assembly constituencies of the district.
According to political analysts, the BJP-Twenty20 alliance will be decisive in at least four assembly constituencies and may influence results in a few others. The Twenty20 has got around 45,000 votes in Kunnathunad constituency and the addition of 8,000 votes from BJP can favour it. P V Srinijin, who represents the constituency, had polled 51,180 votes in 2021. In the 2024 LS polls, Twenty20 polled 46,163 votes in Kunnathunad which underscored its growing influence.
Though the UDF and LDF fielded common candidates in Kunnathunad in the 2025 local body polls, they could not demolish the Twenty20. The party won 14 of 21 seats in Kizhakkambalam panchayat and win all seats in Aikkaranadu. Its vote share has remained intact in Mazhuvannur, Kunnathunadu, Poothrikka, Vadavukode - Puthencruz, Thiruvaniyur and Vengola panchayats.
The BJP expects that the arrival of Twenty20 will not only increase the NDA vote share but also create a proactive image. “Twenty20 is a party that leads a crusade against corruption, and its policies are development oriented. This aligns with Viksit Kerala slogan of the NDA,” said a BJP leader.
In 2021, Twenty20 had polled more than 10,000 votes in Muvattupuzha, Vypeen and Ernakulam while it scored more than 20,000 votes in Perumbavoor constituency. Considering the vote share of BJP, NDA can pose a challenge to the two fronts in these constituencies.
“The Twenty20 has more than 25% votes in Kunnathunad while the vote share is 10 to 18% in other constituencies in Ernakulam district. Adding the 13% vote share of BJP, around six constituencies in the district are going to witness a triangular fight. Twenty20 polled 9,400 votes in Ernakulam constituency in the local body election and has significant vote share in Tripunithura,” said political observer P Sujathan.
“It is important to note that Twenty20 has survived in local body polls despite the two fronts joining hands to defeat them. The presence of Twenty20 will improve the winnability factor of the NDA and this may help to improve the stake of NDA in the neighbouring districts of Thrissur, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta,” he said.
While the traditional political parties have derailed development in local bodies by diverting and mismanaging funds, the Twenty20 has created an image of an anti-corruption crusader by saving Rs 20 crore in Kizhakkambalam while implementing all development projects on time. Though political parties brand them as corporate and autocratic, people who have lost faith in politics pin their hopes on such organisations.
Vote tracker
Muvattupuzha - 2021: Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Cong): 74,425; Eldo Abraham (CPI): 68,264; C N Prakash (Twenty20): 13,535; Jiji Joseph (BJP): 7,527
2025: UDF: 74,687; LDF: 60,200; NDA: 8,772
Kothamangalam - 2021: Antony John (CPM): 64,234; Shibu Thekkumpuram (KC): 57,629; Joe Joseph: (Twenty20): 7,978; Shine K Krishnan (BDJS): 4,638
2025: UDF: 68,790; LDF: 54,653; NDA: 9243
Perumbavoor - 2021: Eldhose Kunnappally (INC): 53,484; Babu Joseph (KCM): 50,585; Chithra Sukumaran (Twenty20): 20,536; T P Sindhumol: (BJP): 15,135
2025: UDF: 63,842; LDF: 51,966; NDA: 19,896
Kunnathunad - 2021: P V Srinijin (CPM): 51,180; V P Sajeendran (INC): 48,463; Sujith P Surendran (Twenty20): 41,890; Renu Suresh (BJP): 7056
2025: UDF: 55,888; LDF: 43,014; NDA: 7,788
Vypeen - 2021: K N Unnikrishnan (CPM): 53,858; Deepak Joy (INC): 45,657; Job Chakkalackal(Twenty20): 16,707; K S Shaiju (BJP): 13,540
2025: UDF: 53,337; LDF: 48,017; NDA: 16,102
Ernakulam - 2021: T J Vinod (INC): 45,930; Shaji George (LDF): 34,960; Padmaja S Menon (BJP): 16,043; Leslie Pallath (Twenty20): 10,634
2025: UDF: 47,335; LDF: 31,951; NDA: 14,647