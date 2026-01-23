UDF convenor Adoor Prakash admits meeting Sabarimala gold theft accused multiple times

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash on Friday admitted that he had met Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, on multiple occasions, but dismissed allegations linking him to the case.

Prakash was speaking to reporters in New Delhi after a photograph showing him with Potty surfaced recently.

He said the controversy was being raised at a time when a political atmosphere favourable to the UDF was emerging in Kerala.

"If anyone is attempting to portray me as a wrong person, the people of Kerala will not buy it. People of Kerala understand and evaluate everything," he said.

Prakash said he first met Potty in 2019 after he was elected as the MP from the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency.

"He invited me to annadhanam at the Sabarimala temple and I took part in it," he said.

He said he later visited Potty's house after the death of his father.

"It is true that I visited his house and I am ready to say it if anyone asks about it," Prakash said.