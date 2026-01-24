Congress working to bridge Rahul-Tharoor rift

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to bridge the reported rift between Rahul Gandhi and CWC member Shashi Tharoor, the Congress high command on Friday reached out to the Thiruvananthapuram MP to explore all ways to resolve differences. The desperate move came on a day Tharoor skipped a crucial meeting convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul to discuss preparations for the Kerala assembly polls.

High command sources confirmed that Rahul’s office had reached out to Tharoor to enquire whether he would attend the meeting. “Had Tharoor attended, Rahul would have certainly spoken to him to defuse the tension,” a leader said.

Tharoor’s camp reportedly informed the party that he would be in Delhi by January 28 for the Parliament session. It is learnt the two leaders are now expected to meet at a convenient time.

Differences between Tharoor and the Congress leadership resurfaced after the MP was allegedly slighted by both Rahul and the state leadership at the ‘mahapanchayat’ held in Ernakulam recently. Fearful of a disgruntled Tharoor hurting the UDF’s prospects in the crucial elections, state leaders are learned to have approached the high command.