Congress working to bridge Rahul-Tharoor rift
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to bridge the reported rift between Rahul Gandhi and CWC member Shashi Tharoor, the Congress high command on Friday reached out to the Thiruvananthapuram MP to explore all ways to resolve differences. The desperate move came on a day Tharoor skipped a crucial meeting convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul to discuss preparations for the Kerala assembly polls.
High command sources confirmed that Rahul’s office had reached out to Tharoor to enquire whether he would attend the meeting. “Had Tharoor attended, Rahul would have certainly spoken to him to defuse the tension,” a leader said.
Tharoor’s camp reportedly informed the party that he would be in Delhi by January 28 for the Parliament session. It is learnt the two leaders are now expected to meet at a convenient time.
Differences between Tharoor and the Congress leadership resurfaced after the MP was allegedly slighted by both Rahul and the state leadership at the ‘mahapanchayat’ held in Ernakulam recently. Fearful of a disgruntled Tharoor hurting the UDF’s prospects in the crucial elections, state leaders are learned to have approached the high command.
“Considering Tharoor’s fan following in Kerala, especially among youngsters, professionals, middle and upper middle class, and apolitical individuals, it is no surprise party leaders are seeking Rahul’s intervention,” a senior leader said. “Since the issue involves Rahul, involvement of other leaders would be of little use.”
Sources said a quick intervention was also necessitated by the growing media debate. They suggested that Rahul’s direct involvement is unprecedented, as it sent the message that the party was willing to accommodate Tharoor’s sentiments. Leaders also know that the rift would expose the party’s claims of unity sustained after the Wayanad leadership meeting, which Tharoor also attended.
“An upset Tharoor is likely to adversely impact election results in Thiruvananthapuram. The situation could worsen if CPM and BJP consolidate their positions,” a KPCC office-bearer said.