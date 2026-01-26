'Doors open only to those sharing Left ideology': LDF convener on speculation about Tharoor-CPM talks

KOZHIKODE: Amid growing speculation about Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s alleged proximity to the CPM, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan on Sunday firmly rejected reports suggesting that any dialogue had taken place between the Left leadership and Tharoor regarding a possible political realignment.

Addressing the media, Ramakrishnan categorically denied claims that Tharoor had held discussions with CPM-linked leaders during a recent visit to Dubai.

“There has been no communication or meeting with Shashi Tharoor, either in India or abroad,” he said, putting to rest rumours that have been circulating in political circles and on social media.

Ramakrishnan clarified that while the LDF is actively working to widen its political and social base, engagement is strictly guided by ideological alignment.

“The Left front is open to conversations with individuals, groups, or parties who stand by the political position of the Left. That principle applies to everyone,” he stated.