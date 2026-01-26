Looking to fish in Congress troubled waters, CPM throws bait to Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a development that carries the potential to significantly reshape Kerala’s political landscape, the CPM has reportedly opened channels of communication with Congress’ Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor amid his deepening rift with party leader Rahul Gandhi. The CPM leadership is said to be exploring the possibility of Tharoor joining or associating with the LDF by floating a new political party.
Sources close to Tharoor said that he has not taken a final decision. “Its only natural that other political parties would approach a leader like Tharoor, when his own party humiliates him and the issue becomes a national talking point,” said a close associate. A final decision is expected to be taken after the Tharoor-Rahul Gandhi meeting.
Though TNIE tried to reach out to CPM state secretary M V Govindan and general secretary M A Baby, they were unavailable for comment. Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also sent out feelers to Tharoor, saying “BJP can accommodate all patriots.”
The reported outreach comes against the backdrop of Tharoor skipping a key meeting convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul on January 23 in Delhi, following allegations that he was snubbed by Rahul at the party’s ‘mahapanchayat’ in Ernakulam. Tharoor left for the UAE on Sunday, where, according to sources, a Dubai-based businessman is acting as an intermediary in talks with the CPM.
Political sources said the CPM and Tharoor are exploring the feasibility of him joining the LDF by floating a new political party with like-minded leaders. The CPM has also reportedly offered 15 seats if Tharoor associates with the LDF. Amid the speculation, it was announced that Tharoor will release a book written by Nisha Jose, wife of Jose K Mani, chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), an LDF constituent, on January 28 in Delhi.
The Congress MP is expected to return to the country on January 27 to participate in the budget session of Parliament. However, he would not participate in the election committee meeting of the state Congress to be held on Tuesday. He will also not attend the Congress parliamentary meeting to be held ahead of the session.
“It is up to Rahul Gandhi to decide whether the party wants Tharoor or not. A one-to-one meeting between the two leaders will be decisive, and its outcome will determine the future course of action.
Tharoor has always taken a stand that he would exit the Congress, unless the leadership said so,” a Congress leader close to Tharoor said. Several party leaders close to Tharoor have already contacted him. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has also begun approaching some leaders close to Tharoor to pacify him.
Observers said that the Tharoor-Rahul standoff now carries implications beyond Kerala, with dissent within the Congress increasingly spilling onto the national political scene.