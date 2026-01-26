Looking to fish in Congress troubled waters, CPM throws bait to Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a development that carries the potential to significantly reshape Kerala’s political landscape, the CPM has reportedly opened channels of communication with Congress’ Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor amid his deepening rift with party leader Rahul Gandhi. The CPM leadership is said to be exploring the possibility of Tharoor joining or associating with the LDF by floating a new political party.

Sources close to Tharoor said that he has not taken a final decision. “Its only natural that other political parties would approach a leader like Tharoor, when his own party humiliates him and the issue becomes a national talking point,” said a close associate. A final decision is expected to be taken after the Tharoor-Rahul Gandhi meeting.

Though TNIE tried to reach out to CPM state secretary M V Govindan and general secretary M A Baby, they were unavailable for comment. Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also sent out feelers to Tharoor, saying “BJP can accommodate all patriots.”

The reported outreach comes against the backdrop of Tharoor skipping a key meeting convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul on January 23 in Delhi, following allegations that he was snubbed by Rahul at the party’s ‘mahapanchayat’ in Ernakulam. Tharoor left for the UAE on Sunday, where, according to sources, a Dubai-based businessman is acting as an intermediary in talks with the CPM.

Political sources said the CPM and Tharoor are exploring the feasibility of him joining the LDF by floating a new political party with like-minded leaders. The CPM has also reportedly offered 15 seats if Tharoor associates with the LDF. Amid the speculation, it was announced that Tharoor will release a book written by Nisha Jose, wife of Jose K Mani, chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), an LDF constituent, on January 28 in Delhi.