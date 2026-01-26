Mammootty’s long-overdue honour a relief to movie industry

KOCHI: It was a long-awaited moment of recognition for lakhs of his fans on Sunday when actor Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan. Having been overlooked for years, while several actors junior to him received national honours, the announcement brought a sense of long-overdue validation for Malayalam cinema and its audience.

The country’s third-highest civilian honour ends a 28-year interlude since Mammootty was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998. For generations of Malayalis who have closely followed his journey, the honour felt overdue rather than unexpected.

With a career spanning over five decades, Mammootty is a household name not just in Kerala but across India. He made his movie debut with Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), scripted by Thoppil Bhasi and directed by K S Sethumadhavan, where he appeared as a crowd member. He went on to feature in films such as Kalachakram (1973), Vilkkanundu Swapnangal and Mela (1980), steadily carving a place for himself before emerging as one of Indian cinema’s most formidable actors.