Padma awards: Salute to legacy, talent and service

Ex-SC judge honoured for decades-long service
A former Supreme Court judge and renowned sociopolitical figure, Justice K T Thomas is noted for his decades-long presence and contributions to the legal field. He had received the Padma Bushan in 2007.
Born in Kottayam, Thomas had his formal education at CMS College, Kottayam; St Albert’s College, Kochi; and Madras Law College, before joining the district sessions court in Kottayam in 1977. Since then, he served as the judge and as the chief justice of the Kerala High Court, before being elevated to the Supreme Court in 1996. Heading judicial benches in the apex court, Justice Thomas had been part of several key judgements, including the death sentence to the accused in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
After his SC term, he served as the chairperson of the ‘Justice K T Thomas Committee’ that supervised admissions to unaided professional colleges in Kerala (2003), of the ‘Police Reforms and Monitoring Committee’ that oversaw performance and accountability of police forces in the state, and of the ‘School Review Commission’. He is also the author of several literary works, including an autobiography -- titled ‘Honeybees of Solomon’ -- published in 2008.
Beyond his contributions to the judiciary and the legal field, his views and opinions on issues like the Mullaperiyar dam had gained wide public attention.
Veteran journo honoured for contributions to literature and education
A senior journalist and veteran RSS activist, P Narayanan is the co-founder and former chief editor of Malayalam daily Janmabhumi. One of the Sangh’s senior activists in Kerala, he had also served as the state general secretary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the parent party of the BJP, from 1970 to 1977.
Born in Manakkad, Thodupuzha, in Idukki, Narayanan worked as an academician after his formal education, before focusing full time on politics. During his early years, he worked for the party in regions like Guruvayur and Kannur. He was also a contributor to RSS’ magazine ‘Organiser’, since 1959. The 90-year-old currently serves as a member of the RSS state committee. He has been awarded for his contributions in the field of ‘literature and education’.
She inspired many by growing a forest for rare flora and fauna
T’Puram: Kollakkayil Devaki Amma is a nature lover who grew a mini forest on a five-acre land at Kandalloor panchayat in Alappuzha district. Thapaswanam is now home to over 200 species, including rare medicinal plants. The 92-year-old started planting saplings on the land in the 1970s. The forest is a haven for birds, including migratory species. It is visited by nature lovers, students and researchers.
Devaki Amma was born into an agricultural family. Devaki Amma shared her passion with her husband, the late Gopalakrishna Pillai, a teacher, who would collect seeds or sapling during his travels. She is also the recipient of the central government’s Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award in 2002 and the Nari Sakthi Puraskar in 2019.
Key architect of India’s space propulsion programme
T’Puram: Dr Abraham Ebenezer Muthunayagam is a distinguished Indian scientist who is celebrated as the ‘Father of Propulsion Technology’ at ISRO. He played a pivotal role in steering India’s transition from solid propellants to advanced liquid propulsion systems, laying the foundation for India’s modern launch vehicle programme.
As the founder-director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, he spearheaded the development of the Vikas engine, which remains the backbone of India’s PSLV and GSLV rockets. His leadership ensured India’s self-reliance in critical propulsion technologies during a time when international restrictions limited access to advanced aerospace systems. Dr Muthunayagam also served as secretary of the department of ocean development.
Graceful moves that reshaped traditional art forms
An acclaimed classical dancer and teacher, Kalamandalam Vimala Menon has played a pivotal role in the evolution of classical art forms, especially the official state dance form of Kerala, mohiniyattam. She is a recipient of several state and central Sangeet Natak Akademi awards as well. A dedicated teacher who has trained several renowned artists, she has had a significant hand in reforming elements in the traditional art forms. Her contributions to change and bring in additions to mohiniyattam costumes, mudras, and musical instruments were remarkable. Also a notable choreographer, she is the founder and director of the Kerala Natya Academy in Thiruvananthapuram. Born in Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur district, she is also a trained Carnatic musician.