Kerala Assembly Speaker rejects adjournment motion on Payyannur attack, Opposition walks out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted Assembly proceedings on Tuesday to protest the rejection of their adjournment motion seeking to discuss Payyannur CPI(M) martyr fund scam and the alleged attack on Congress workers during the violence that followed.

Speaker A N Shamseer ruled that the matter did not warrant a discussion through an adjournment motion and could instead be raised as a submission.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan sought to know the provisions under the rules of procedure for turning down the notice without attributing a valid reason. After a brief sloganeering in the well of the House, the Opposition boycotted proceedings for the day.

Later, while addressing a news conference, Satheesan alleged that the Speaker did not allow the adjournment motion to save the CPM and the Chief Minister who had gone on the defensive. He added that the CPM's attack, coming in the wake of its loss in the local body polls, was to send out a message that other political parties will not be allowed to function.