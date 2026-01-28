Speaker snubbing CPM MLA, Rajeeve-Kunhakikutty exchanges lit up Kerala Assembly morning session

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Assembly on Wednesday witnessed two intense encounters during the Question Hour.

Speaker A N Shamseer reprimanded CPM's P P Chitharanjan for misusing the time given to him during the Question Hour to broach on the spat between General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

Alappuzha MLA P P Chitharanjan got the rap after he said, "How can I drop what needs to be said," when the Speaker reminded him to stick to the question alone.

The remark did not go unnoticed, and the Speaker said the matter can be discussed on other occassion and not during the Question Hour.