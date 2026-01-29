Kerala budget: Government announces free education in arts and science colleges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a revolutionary move in the state's education sector, Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that graduation studies in the state's arts and science colleges will be made completely free.

The government projects this as the extension of the free education provided in the state up to Class 12.

The state will also provide a sum of 259.09 crores for the effective functioning of Universities working under the Higher Education Department.

In a move to implement the recommendations of the Higher Education Council and the four-year degree programmes, the state will allocate a sum of Rs 851.46 crores.