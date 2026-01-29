Kerala budget: Government announces free education in arts and science colleges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a revolutionary move in the state's education sector, Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that graduation studies in the state's arts and science colleges will be made completely free.
The government projects this as the extension of the free education provided in the state up to Class 12.
The state will also provide a sum of 259.09 crores for the effective functioning of Universities working under the Higher Education Department.
In a move to implement the recommendations of the Higher Education Council and the four-year degree programmes, the state will allocate a sum of Rs 851.46 crores.
Marking another remarkable announcement in the education sector, the government has announced scholarships for Higher Secondary students from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) sector of the state. A sum of Rs 7.9 crores has been allocated towards this.
As part of the free uniform distribution, the minister has allotted Rs 150.34 crores, which includes the allocation of Rs 70 crores to the handlooms directorate to provide two sets of uniform to all students of aided LP, government LP and UP schools of the state.
The minister also announced an allocation of Rs 55 crores to Samagra Shiksha Kerala, and an additional amount of Rs 23 crores to the various projects by the initiative.
Over 21.25 crores have been allotted to SCERT for its activities, including the drafting of new textbooks for sports schools and the preparation of digital textbooks.