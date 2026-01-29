SNDP keeps doors open; NSS says chapter closed

He said the broad-mindedness shown by Nair gave him double strength. However, the NSS, at the eleventh hour, perceived potential risks in accepting the unity proposal, suspecting that Vellappally and his son were leveraging the Nair community for personal gain with BJP’s backing.

According to NSS insiders, Vellappally’s strategy involved sending his son Thushar, the BDJS national president, to the unity discussions. This was seen as an attempt to attribute the unity’s success to Thushar and secure a position for him in the NDA-led government at the Centre.

Responding to Vellappally’s statement, Nair refuted any involvement of the NSS Board in the failure of the unity initiative. He clarified that he personally proposed the resolution to withdraw from the unity, which the board unanimously approved.

“There were concerns about a political agenda in Vellappally’s approach. It was inappropriate for him to depute his son, who has political ambitions, to engage in unity discussions. Thushar was not the appropriate representative for these discussions. This was communicated directly to Vellappally over the phone,” Nair said.

On the NDA government conferring the Padma Bhushan on Vellappally, Nair said NSS has no objections to it. “However, I strongly suspect political motives behind the unity proposal. When NDA leader Thushar is involved in the unity call, it may create the perception that we are aligning with BJP, which we wish to avoid. We are not opposed to any religion or organisation,” he said.

Unity bid not election stunt: Vellappally

Alappuzha: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Wednesday said they will not disown G Sukumaran Nair. At the SN Trust board meeting in Alappuzha, Vellappally said Nair was an innocent and dignified person. “The unity initiative was not an election stunt and was never meant to be limited to a Nair-Ezhava alliance. The unity we spoke about should extend from Nayadi to Nasrani. We are not against Muslims. We are against the stance of the Muslim League. The unity of Hindus is the need of the hour,” Vellappally said. He said Sukumaran Nair was compelled to modify his stance owing to the differences of opinion within the NSS.