Kerala budget: Welfare aspect reflects ideological moorings and poll compulsions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has loosened its purse strings and earmarked Rs 14,500 crore in its annual budget towards disbursing welfare pensions—a move that reflects its ideological moorings and electoral compulsions. Staring at the assembly election, Finance Minister K N Balagopal carried in his goody bag portions for all-marginalised communities, women, terminally sick, Anganwadi and ASHA workers and unorganised workers.
A sum of Rs 3,720 crore was allocated for ‘Sthree Suraksha Scheme’ which envisages monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 to women, including trans-women, aged between 35 and 60 who are not the beneficiaries of any other social security scheme. This scheme is expected to benefit 31 lakh women. Among the hikes, daily wages of noon-meal workers at schools got raised by Rs 25, while monthly wages of Saksharatha Prerak was increased by Rs 1000.
Dr K Ravi Raman, a Member of the Kerala State Planning Board, said the budget reflected the Left government’s vision that welfare and development should go hand in hand. “The budget is really transformative because without dropping welfare measures the government is in a position to take development to a different level. The resources to fuel welfare activities are being generated without slapping any additional tax burden on the public and that is a big positive,” he said.
Development economist K P Kannan said the announcements, including the welfare measures, seem to be more of an intention than “an implementable” policy.
“If UDF comes to power, there will be a new budget. If the LDF retains power, they have the liability to implement the promises. The current budget seems to be just a formality,” he said.
