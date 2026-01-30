Kerala budget: Welfare aspect reflects ideological moorings and poll compulsions

Dr K Ravi Raman, a Member of the Kerala State Planning Board, said the budget reflected the Left government’s vision that welfare and development should go hand in hand. “The budget is really transformative because without dropping welfare measures the government is in a position to take development to a different level. The resources to fuel welfare activities are being generated without slapping any additional tax burden on the public and that is a big positive,” he said.

Development economist K P Kannan said the announcements, including the welfare measures, seem to be more of an intention than “an implementable” policy.

“If UDF comes to power, there will be a new budget. If the LDF retains power, they have the liability to implement the promises. The current budget seems to be just a formality,” he said.

J3720 cr for the ‘sthree suraksha scheme

J1,000 more for Anganwadi and ASHA workers

J1,000 added to pension for cancer, AIDS patients

J1,000 added to wages of pre-primary teachers