CorroHealth layoffs: Mgmt no-show at meeting forces govt to crack whip

KOCHI: Taking a firm stance on the CorroHealth mass layoff issue following a no-show by the company’s management at the meeting held on Monday, the state government has warned of legal action if the United States-based medical coding and analytics firm’s representatives don’t turn up at the crucial July 10 meet to resolve the matter.

The company deputed its legal advisor for the Monday meeting, which was convened on the directive of Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna at the Ernakulam Guest House, and was attended by Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, labour commissioner Safna Nazarudeen, Ernakulam district labour department officials and representatives of the employees.

Despite the setback, attendees reached an agreement to offer temporary respite to the over 900 terminated employees by allowing them to enter CorroHealth’s co-working space offices in Kochi and Kozhikode.

“Although management representatives did not attend the meeting, a temporary decision in favour of the employees was made following a detailed discussion between the legal representative and officer-bearers of the company’s labour union,” Uma told reporters after the meeting. “The company’s legal advisor clarified that all facilities will be provided to employees at the offices until further notice.”

The MLA said the July 10 meeting in Kochi will discuss the future of the company in Kerala. “Representatives from the company’s board will be part of the meeting, which will also be attended by the labour minister.”

Meanwhile, the district labour officer and assistant labour officer visited the company’s office in Kochi on Monday to calm tensions and facilitate office operations.