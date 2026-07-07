CorroHealth layoffs: Mgmt no-show at meeting forces govt to crack whip

KOCHI: Taking a firm stance on the CorroHealth mass layoff issue following a no-show by the company’s management at the meeting held on Monday, the state government has warned of legal action if the United States-based medical coding and analytics firm’s representatives don’t turn up at the crucial July 10 meet to resolve the matter.
The company deputed its legal advisor for the Monday meeting, which was convened on the directive of Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna at the Ernakulam Guest House, and was attended by Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, labour commissioner Safna Nazarudeen, Ernakulam district labour department officials and representatives of the employees.
Despite the setback, attendees reached an agreement to offer temporary respite to the over 900 terminated employees by allowing them to enter CorroHealth’s co-working space offices in Kochi and Kozhikode.
“Although management representatives did not attend the meeting, a temporary decision in favour of the employees was made following a detailed discussion between the legal representative and officer-bearers of the company’s labour union,” Uma told reporters after the meeting. “The company’s legal advisor clarified that all facilities will be provided to employees at the offices until further notice.”
The MLA said the July 10 meeting in Kochi will discuss the future of the company in Kerala. “Representatives from the company’s board will be part of the meeting, which will also be attended by the labour minister.”
Meanwhile, the district labour officer and assistant labour officer visited the company’s office in Kochi on Monday to calm tensions and facilitate office operations.
“The upcoming discussion will cover several matters, including salary distribution,” Uma said.
The firm has 616 employees on its rolls in Kochi, and another 300 in Kozhikode. Representatives from the Kozhikode operation were also part of Monday’s discussion.
“We were informed by the company’s representative that severance payments cannot be stopped as instructions had already been issued to the bank. We have not been able to ascertain the claim. It is possible that the bank had already processed the request,” the labour commissioner said.
“The company has offered assurances on the participation of management representatives at the July 10 meeting. If they do not turn up, legal action will be initiated after discussions with the minister,” Safna said.
Uma and Safna also met employees, who urged them to resolve the issue at the earliest.
“Employees who arrived at the Kochi office on Monday morning were denied entry on the purported instruction of CorroHealth,” Vishnu, a staffer, told TNIE. “Following this, we held a protest in front of the office. A group of employees then attended the meeting at the guest house. We have been informed that the company will allow us to enter the facility from Tuesday. No work will be assigned, but we can be in the office,” he said.
According to the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, industrial establishments employing 100 or more workmen must apply for prior government permission at least 90 days before the intended closure date. “It is clear that in this instance the regulation has been flouted,” he added.
Temporary respite
With the company deputing its legal advisor for the Monday meeting, attendees reached an agreement to offer temporary respite to the over 900 terminated employees by allowing them to enter CorroHealth’s co-working space offices in Kochi and Kozhikode