Kerala government announces dual probe on Wayanad tunnel project mishap

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has ordered a dual inquiry into the tragedy at the construction site of the Wayanad tunnel road project, Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced during a press conference.

The two-pronged investigation will include a technical and legal evaluation of the project site, as well as a thorough review to determine whether the contracting company strictly complied with the conditions and directives laid down by the Central Government while granting environmental clearance. Construction work on the landmark tunnel road will remain suspended and will only resume after both investigative reports are submitted and cleared, the Chief Minister clarified. The government has also declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster.

Responding to questions, Satheesan, said he was ridiculed earlier by the CPM, when he had flagged the need for conducting serious environmental studies before going ahead with the tunnel project. After the initial hesitation, the Union government approved the project with 50 strict instructions, considering the fragile and sensitive eco system.