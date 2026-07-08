Search on for five missing a day after Wayanad landslide; detailed probe to be conducted, says CM

Search operations entered the second day on Wednesday for five people missing after a landslide at a tunnel road construction site in Kerala's Wayanad district claimed three lives, while police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the incident.

Wayanad Superintendent of Police Devamanohar said a case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the landslide and an investigation is underway.

He said cadaver dogs, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for the search operation. The affected area has been divided into four sectors, while downstream stretches of the river are also being searched.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday said that the government will carry out a detailed examination to know the reasons behind the tragedy.

The CM said that it would also be examined whether the directives issued by the central government while giving environment clearance to the tunnel project have been adhered to by the construction company.

The work on the tunnel, which will connect Wayanad with Kozhikode, will restart only after these two examinations are completed, Satheesan said at a press conference here.

He said that the decision to carry out the examinations was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by him in the morning after reviewing the reports related to the landslide.

The CM said that the Cabinet has also decided to take all legal and technical steps required to find out the reasons for the incident.

He said that there were reports that the landslide occurred above the construction site. "We will examine that too," he said.