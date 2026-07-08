Wayanad landslide: ‘Casualties would have been worse if not for weather alerts’

MEPPADI: The morning rain had already cast a sombre mood over the hills near Meenakshi Bridge construction zone, but nothing could have prepared the local community for the sudden fury of the hillside giving way. Within moments, a 200m stretch of land transformed into a cascade of mud, moving concrete walls and heaps of soil, burying a nearby makeshift labour camp and eatery.

Sharing a harrowing eyewitness account, Dileep Mishra, a worker from UP employed by Dilip Buildcon, said the casualty count could have been far worse had it not been for recent weather warnings. “Usually, more than 100 workers are deployed at the site. However, many had already left due to the alerts,” Mishra said.

At the time of the incident, around 25 workers from various states, including UP and Bihar, were present at the camp. “We heard a large sound. I was near the Meenakshi Bridge bus stop. I ran away, else, I too would have been trapped in the mud.”

For the family of Ashraf P A, the mudslide was a terrifying reality that unfolded in their backyard. Ashraf, with his wife and children, had recently left the village to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimage. However, Ashraf’s daughter, her husband and their young child were staying at the house.