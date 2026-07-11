Kerala government sets up expert panel for Wayanad landslide debris removal

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has constituted a three-member expert committee to inspect the Wayanad tunnel and township project sites and submit recommendations for the safe removal of debris accumulated following a landslide.

Seven bodies have been recovered from the site of the Wayanad landslide, which occurred on 7 July.

The decision to form the panel was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Public Works Minister P K Basheer on Friday, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The committee will include Dr Santhosh G Thampi, professor at NIT Calicut; Dr Jude Emmanuel, environmental scientist at the Directorate of Environmental and Climate Change; and a representative from the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS).