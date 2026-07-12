‘Ammappoovinum...’: S. Janaki's last recorded song

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The voice that made listeners feel a multitude of emotions blended the comfort of a lullaby and the pain of loss in her last song. S Janaki’s last recorded song in her six-decade-long musical journey soothed the ears of Malayalis through the song ‘Ammappoovinum’, from the film ‘10 Kalpanakal’.

Music director Mithun Eshwar considers every moment of the recording sessions with Janaki Amma precious. Reminiscing his first meeting with the ‘Queen of Musical Expressions’, Mithun said that he, while participating in a programme at Kozhikode with his father, came to know that Janaki Amma was also there to attend the concert. When seeking blessings from her before the event, the young musician had never imagined that he would one day record her voice for a film.

Stepping into his second movie, Mithun suggested Janaki when he learnt that there was a lullaby in the soundtrack. On getting a nod from the filmmaker, an immediate yes from Janaki made Mithun land in a recording studio in Hyderabad.

“We had a harmonium at the studio, and I had the rare opportunity to explain the song to her using that,” he said, recalling what he termed as priceless moments. Mithun still remembers how she would particularly ask the meaning of every word from the lyrics. He recalled Janaki asking,