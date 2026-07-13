Nenmara double murder: Court finds accused Chenthamara guilty, quantum of sentence to be pronounced on July 15

PALAKKAD: A sessions court in Palakkad on Monday found Chenthamara (60), the sole accused in the sensational Nenmara double murder case that shocked Kerala, guilty of murdering Sudhakaran (55) and his mother, Lakshmi (75), at Boyan Colony, Thiruthampadam, Pothundi, in Nenmara.

Additional Sessions Judge IV Kenneth George held Chenthamara guilty under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Final arguments on the quantum of sentence will be heard on Wednesday, following which the court will pronounce the sentence.

The prosecution alleged that on January 27, 2025, Chenthamara hacked to death his neighbour Sudhakaran and his mother Lakshmi, shortly after being released on bail in the murder case of Sudhakaran's wife, Sajitha (35).

According to the prosecution, Chenthamara suspected that Sajitha and her family were responsible for his wife and daughter leaving him, a belief that allegedly motivated the murders.

Earlier, on August 31, 2019, Chenthamara had allegedly entered Sajitha's house and murdered her. In that case, the same court had sentenced him to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh. The trial in the double murder case was conducted over 70 days, from February 23 to May 6, 2026.