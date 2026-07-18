Vizhinjam port to begin full export-import operations from August 18

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam port will launch full export-import (EXIM) operations from August 18, opening the doors for direct international cargo movement and marking a new phase in the State’s push to become a leading maritime and logistics hub.
The launch will transform Vizhinjam from a transhipment port into a full international cargo gateway. Chief Minister VD Satheesan will flag off the first export container to mark the commencement of EXIM services.
The State government will also host the Mission Samudra business summit. It will bring together global shipping companies, logistics firms, exporters, investors and industry leaders.
During the summit, the government will present Kerala's maritime economic development vision and officially launch Mission Samudra.
Developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) between the State government and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Vizhinjam International Seaport has become one of the world's fastest-growing container ports.
Within 18 months of commencing commercial operations, the port handled 2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and received some of the world's largest mothership vessels, demonstrating its capability as a global maritime hub.
The launch of EXIM services, included in the government's 100-day action programme, will establish Vizhinjam as a complete export-import gateway.
The government expects the move to reduce cargo transportation costs, improve supply chain efficiency, enhance the competitiveness of Indian exports, attract fresh investments and create new employment opportunities.
The start of EXIM operations is also a key milestone for Mission Samudra, the State's long-term strategy to develop Kerala into a leading maritime and logistics hub by integrating ports, logistics, manufacturing, inland waterways and multimodal connectivity.
Vizhinjam, India's first deep-water transhipment port and South Asia's first fully automated container port, will continue to operate as an open-access, common-user port, offering services to all shipping lines on a non-discriminatory basis.