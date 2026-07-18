Vizhinjam port to begin full export-import operations from August 18

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam port will launch full export-import (EXIM) operations from August 18, opening the doors for direct international cargo movement and marking a new phase in the State’s push to become a leading maritime and logistics hub.

The launch will transform Vizhinjam from a transhipment port into a full international cargo gateway. Chief Minister VD Satheesan will flag off the first export container to mark the commencement of EXIM services.

The State government will also host the Mission Samudra business summit. It will bring together global shipping companies, logistics firms, exporters, investors and industry leaders.

During the summit, the government will present Kerala's maritime economic development vision and officially launch Mission Samudra.

Developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) between the State government and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Vizhinjam International Seaport has become one of the world's fastest-growing container ports.