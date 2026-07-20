Nithin Raj's death: Crime branch arrests former Dental college HOD after bail pleas rejected

KANNUR: The Crime Branch has arrested M K Ram, former Head of the Department of Oral Pathology at Anjarakandy Dental College, in connection with the death of student Nithin Raj. The arrest was made by the Crime Branch investigation team led by SP K V Venugopal in Karnataka. After the arrest, Ram was brought to Kannur, where his statement will be recorded before he is produced before the Thalassery court.

The Crime Branch intensified its investigation after the Supreme Court rejected Ram's anticipatory bail plea. Both the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court had earlier denied him anticipatory bail in the case.

Nithin Raj R L, a native of Puthukulangara in Thiruvananthapuram, died by suicide on April 10 after jumping from a building at the private dental college in Anjarakandy, Kannur.