Kerala CM urges his TN counterpart to ease curbs on inter-State stone transport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has written to his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Joseph Vijay seeking his personal intervention to ease restrictions on the inter-State transportation of stone aggregates.

CM Satheesan said the curbs were disrupting National Highway construction in Kerala and could delay several strategically important infrastructure projects.

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Satheesan said a recent Tamil Nadu government notification regulating the transport of rough stones and other construction materials has significantly affected the movement of stone aggregates from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts to Kerala.

These districts have traditionally been the principal source of aggregates for National Highway works in the State.

Pointing out that Kerala has limited availability of suitable stone aggregates for large-scale infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister said the state depends substantially on supplies from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.

The restrictions, he said, have disrupted the supply chain, slowed construction activities and posed a serious risk to the timely completion of several National Highway projects.

Describing the projects as crucial not only for Kerala but for the entire southern region, Satheesan said they would improve regional connectivity, strengthen logistics, facilitate trade and tourism and enhance access to key economic hubs in both States.