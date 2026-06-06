Karuvannur money laundering case: Kerala Court accepts ED chargesheet against CPI(M), its leaders

A Kochi court on Saturday accepted the supplementary chargesheet filed against 29 accused, including the CPI(M) and several of its leaders, in the money laundering case linked to the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur.

The Judge of the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, Sabarinathan P, accepted the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the CPI(M) and several party leaders from Thrissur.

The case pertains to the alleged laundering of around Rs 180 crore through fraudulent loans issued by the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

The ED had initially filed a chargesheet against 55 accused.

In May 2025, the agency filed the supplementary chargesheet against 29 more persons, including the CPI(M), Lok Sabha MP K Radhakrishnan, MLA AC Moideen, former CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary MM Varghese, and several local and area committee secretaries. The ED has so far attached properties and assets worth Rs 128 crore in connection with the case.

After hearing the ED and counsel for the accused, the court accepted the supplementary chargesheet on Saturday.

The court decided to issue summons to those named in the supplementary chargesheet and directed them to appear on July 4. Of the total 83 accused in the case, two have turned approvers, while two others have died. ED sources said they expect the court to commence the trial in the case soon.