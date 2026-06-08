Lesson in laughter scripts last chapter, Kerala bids Salim Kumar final adieu

KOCHI: The Malayalam film industry and cultural fraternity on Sunday bid farewell to actor Salim Kumar, a day after his passing. From actors and politicians to ordinary people, thousands gathered to pay their last respects to an artist who entertained audiences for more than three decades.

His mortal remains were brought to the Paravur Municipal Town Hall around 9am. Some broke down while others sat in silence next to him.

“He was one of the artists who proudly elevated Malayalam cinema to some of the most distinguished spaces in Indian cinema. The untimely demise of Salim Kumar is a huge personal loss to all of us. Until his final days, he remained an artist who voiced his convictions openly and possessed a strong political awareness,” said P C Vishnunadh, Minister for Cultural Affairs, after paying homage to the 56-year-old.

Over the course of 300 Malayalam films, Salim Kumar collaborated with several actors and filmmakers.

Director Kamal said, “I met him during a monsoon season. He used to come to Kodungallur to watch films. One day, after watching a film, he came directly to my residence in the rain, asking for an opportunity. It was the beginning of our friendship. He became an actor and worked with me later in Gramophone.”