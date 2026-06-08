Single mother killed in elephant attack near Suryanelli in Idukki; child seriously injured

IDUKKI: A routine school run turned fatal in Suryanelli near Chinnakkanal on Monday when a 36-year-old single mother was killed in a wild elephant attack while accompanying her 11-year-old son to catch his school bus.

Mari, daughter of Vella Swamy and a resident of Sinkukandam, was attacked around 8.30 am near Suryanelli town after she and her son Dakshan unexpectedly came face-to-face with a mother elephant and its calf amid heavy rain and dense fog. Dakshan, a Class V student, sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

According to forest officials, elephants had been present in the Suryanelli area since morning, and warning messages about their movement had been circulated through local WhatsApp groups. However, poor visibility due to heavy rain and fog prevented the family from spotting the animals in time.

“The area was experiencing dense fog and rain. Mari was bringing her son to the roadside to board the school bus when they suddenly encountered the elephants. We had been issuing regular alerts regarding elephant presence in the area,” a forest official said.



The tragedy sparked protests by residents and relatives of the victim, who temporarily blocked the removal of Mari’s body for post-mortem examination, demanding immediate assistance for the family and stronger measures to address recurring human-elephant conflict in the region. “My sister was attacked this morning. She has no husband and was raising two children alone. Who will take care of those children now?” Mari’s brother said.

“We will not allow the body to be taken away until a decision is made.”