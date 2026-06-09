Kerala health minister urges hygiene drive following Shigella infections in Wayanad

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday urged local bodies to strengthen hygiene and sanitation measures following reports of Shigella infections in Wayanad district.

Shigella infection (shigellosis) is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily targets the intestine, causing severe diarrhoea, fever, stomach pain and an urgent need to pass stool even when the bowels are empty.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), effective hygiene practices, consumption of safe food and water and vigilance when it comes to sanitation are crucial in preventing shigellosis.

Speaking about the situation at a function in Kozhikode, the minister said poor sanitation and contaminated food or water can increase the risk of disease transmission.

He stressed the need for strict cleanliness standards in public places, including roadside eateries and food stalls.

Muraleedharan also said that unhygienic roadside eateries (thattukadas) would be shut down.

"Many people, including prominent personalities, eat from street food stalls. But hygiene must be maintained at all times. Safe drinking water and clean food preparation are essential to prevent the spread of infections," he said.

The minister noted that illnesses linked to contaminated food and water can sometimes lead to serious health complications.

He called on panchayats and municipal corporations to carry out regular cleaning activities and ensure proper waste management.

Health authorities in Wayanad have stepped up containment measures after Shigella infection was confirmed in two students of a school in Sulthan Bathery.

The cases have put the health department and district administration on alert, prompting extensive surveillance, sanitation drives and public health interventions in the affected areas.

Officials said the situation is under control and are closely monitoring developments to prevent any further spread of the infection.

(With inputs from PTI)