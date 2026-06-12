ED issues fresh summons to Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena in CMRL money laundering case

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Veena T, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, directing her to appear for questioning on June 17 in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said on Friday.

Veena had earlier sought a postponement of her initial summons scheduled for June 12, citing health concerns, sources added.

The ED had earlier asked Veena to appear before its Kochi unit on Friday for questioning and the recording of her statement in a case linked to alleged financial dealings between her now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Kerala-based sand mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

However, citing health issues, she informed the agency that she was unable to appear and sought a postponement of her deposition. In an email sent to the ED, Veena reportedly requested two weeks' time and stated that the documents sought by the investigating officer could be submitted through her lawyer.

Despite the request for additional time, the agency has now issued a new summons requiring her to appear next week.

CMRL managing director Sasidharan Kartha, several company officials and nine others have also been summoned on different dates as part of the investigation.

Saran S Kartha, son of Shasidharan Kartha, has been directed to appear before the ED's Kochi office for questioning on Monday.

The ED recently conducted searches at the premises of Veena, who resides with her father in a rented house in Thiruvananthapuram.

The agency is investigating allegations that CMRL made fraudulent payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions under the guise of IT consultancy services.