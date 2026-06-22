Kozhikode woman's death due to Shigella, toll rises to six in June

KOZHIKODE: Health authorities have confirmed that the death of a 54-year-old woman from Kozhikode district was caused by a Shigella infection, pushing Kerala’s Shigella-related death toll to six this month as the state continues to witness a surge in cases.

The deceased, Sunitha, a resident of Parammal in Mavoor, had been undergoing treatment after developing severe symptoms, including high fever and acute diarrhoea. She was initially admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital after her condition worsened.

At the time of her death, health officials had classified her as a suspected Shigella case and had sent biological samples for laboratory testing. The test results, received later, confirmed the presence of the bacterial infection, officially linking her death to Shigella. She passed away in the early hours of June 20.

The confirmation comes amid growing concerns over the spread of the infection across several districts in Kerala. According to the health department, seven new Shigella cases were reported on Sunday. The latest infections include two cases each from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, and one case each from Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad.