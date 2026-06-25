Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena appears before ED in PMLA case for second time

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Veena T, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for a second time in Kochi in a money laundering case linked to her now-defunct IT firm Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd and CMRL.

Veena arrived at the ED office here at around 9.20 am, sources said.

She was questioned for over nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 17 in connection with the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Though she had initially been asked to appear again on June 29, the date was later advanced and she appeared before the agency on Thursday, they said.

On June 19, ED officials inspected Veena's bank lockers in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to ED sources, further questioning was considered necessary after analysing her earlier statement and the evidence collected during the probe.

The ED has also questioned directors and senior officials of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) in recent weeks.

The agency is probing allegations that CMRL paid Rs 2.

78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, owned by Veena, without receiving any services in return.