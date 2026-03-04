Congress to wrest two seats from Joseph; IUML to get 27

KOCHI: The Congress-led UDF is entering the decisive phase of seat-sharing negotiations, with a crucial meeting scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (March 6). The discussions are expected to culminate on the eve of the grand finale of the ‘Puthuyuga’ rally led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on March 7, which will be attended by Rahul Gandhi and other national Congress leaders and UDF allies.
The toughest bargaining has unfolded between the Congress and the P J Joseph-led Kerala Congress faction. Congress has demanded at least four seats contested by Kerala Congress in 2021, including Idukki, Ettumanoor and Kothamangalam. Sources indicate that a compromise formula is emerging, with Kerala Congress likely to cede two seats: Idukki and Ettumanoor. “There is a strong demand within the party that this time a Congress candidate should be fielded in Idukki to unseat Roshy Augustine,” said a Congress source.
Roshy Augustine has won Idukki four consecutive times — in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021 — first three times under UDF, and the fourth time under the LDF banner. Sources said Congress is expected to field Joy Vettikuzhy, municipal chairman of Kattappana, against Roshy Augustine. In Ettumanoor, the party is likely to field Nattakom Suresh, an Ezhava leader, against CPM strongman V N Vasavan, who also belongs to the Ezhava community.
Kothamangalam, however, appears set to remain with Kerala Congress. Shibu Thekkumpuram, who contested from the seat in 2021, is likely to be renominated despite internal aspirants including M P Joseph, an ex-bureaucrat who contested from Thrikkaripur in the last assembly election.
The most politically sensitive decision concerns Thodupuzha — whether Apu John Joseph, son of P J Joseph, will be fielded. “There is a strong feeling that Apu can win the seat with the backing and blessing of his father, who is not in a position to involve himself in campaigning actively,” said sources.
If confirmed, the move would signal a generational shift within the party.
The IUML has finalised its tally at 27 seats — two more than the 25 it contested in 2021. “The UDF talks revolve around swapping some seats between the League and Congress. There is hard bargaining going on in at least three constituencies,” sources said.
The seat swaps in question are Thiruvambady, where IUML lost in 2021 with Pattambi; Kongad with Balussery/Chelakkara; and Punalur with Chadayamangalam/Eravipuram.
Meanwhile, the N K Premachandran-led RSP is likely to retain five seats — the same as in 2021 — despite failing to win any last time.
“Though RSP did not win a single seat in 2021, the UDF think tank believes that this time the party is in a position to win at least four of the five seats,” sources added.