Congress to wrest two seats from Joseph; IUML to get 27

Kothamangalam, however, appears set to remain with Kerala Congress. Shibu Thekkumpuram, who contested from the seat in 2021, is likely to be renominated despite internal aspirants including M P Joseph, an ex-bureaucrat who contested from Thrikkaripur in the last assembly election.

The most politically sensitive decision concerns Thodupuzha — whether Apu John Joseph, son of P J Joseph, will be fielded. “There is a strong feeling that Apu can win the seat with the backing and blessing of his father, who is not in a position to involve himself in campaigning actively,” said sources.

If confirmed, the move would signal a generational shift within the party.

The IUML has finalised its tally at 27 seats — two more than the 25 it contested in 2021. “The UDF talks revolve around swapping some seats between the League and Congress. There is hard bargaining going on in at least three constituencies,” sources said.

The seat swaps in question are Thiruvambady, where IUML lost in 2021 with Pattambi; Kongad with Balussery/Chelakkara; and Punalur with Chadayamangalam/Eravipuram.

Meanwhile, the N K Premachandran-led RSP is likely to retain five seats — the same as in 2021 — despite failing to win any last time.

“Though RSP did not win a single seat in 2021, the UDF think tank believes that this time the party is in a position to win at least four of the five seats,” sources added.