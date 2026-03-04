Speculation rife over Veena’s candidature; not aware, says Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of reports that surfaced in the media suggesting that the husband of Health Minister Veena George had approached the CPM leadership, urging that she should not be considered as a candidate in the forthcoming assembly elections, party state secretary M V Govindan clarified that the issue has not so far come to the notice of the state leadership.

“The said report is not before the party and the party has not considered it,” Govindan told TNIE. Meanwhile, a state secretariat member said it is now up to Veena to decide on her candidature.

However, the Pathanamthitta district leadership and some state secretariat members confirmed the reports. Veena George, who is an invitee to the state committee, and her husband George Joseph did not respond to the repeated queries from TNIE on the candidature.

Veena, who contested from the Aranmula assembly constituency in 2016 on CPM symbol retained the seat in 2021. Meanwhile, the CPM district secretariat which met on Tuesday, proposed her name for contesting in the constituency for a third time.

However, the silence maintained by Veena and her husband regarding the reports has not gone down well with the CPM leadership.

“It has been 24 hours since the reports surfaced,” said a CPM leader. “She should have dismissed them by now. This could damage the party’s prospects in the election,” the leader said.

CPM sources said that Veena’s husband George reportedly conveyed orally to some district leaders days before the district secretariat meeting that the party should not propose her name for contesting.