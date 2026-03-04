West Asia conflict| 41 flights cancelled at Kochi airport, perishable exports hit

KOCHI: As many as 21 flights to and 20 from the Gulf region were cancelled on Tuesday as the conflict in West Asia entered its fourth day on Tuesday. Air India Express saw the most cancellations at 11 (six departures and five arrivals), followed by Air Arabia, Saudi Airlines, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia at four each.

The disruptions predominantly affected services to Doha, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat and Dammam.

While some carriers are operating limited flights in the region, schedules remain volatile. On Tuesday, Saudi Airlines operated two services to Jeddah and Riyadh, while Oman Air and Air India Express operated one service each to Muscat. Spicejet operated a flight to Fujairah in the UAE and Air Arabia ran a flight to Sharjah.

“We urge passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates before proceeding to the airport,” a Kochi airport official told TNIE. Airlines are expected to offer re-booking options or refunds in line with prevailing DGCA norms.

Exports of fruits and vegetables from Kochi airport to the Gulf also came to a standstill. “Most suppliers paused their shipments as early as March 1,” the official said.

Dismissing reports that perishables had spoiled at the cargo hub, the official said the airport “has a dedicated cold storage zone with real-time temperature monitoring and backup systems.”

Kochi leads among airports in the state for perishable exports. Typically, it handles around 140 tonnes of cargo daily, with 100 tonnes being perishables. The Ramzan season is a peak export period to the Gulf for most suppliers.

