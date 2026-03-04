West Asia conflict| 41 flights cancelled at Kochi airport, perishable exports hit

KOCHI: As many as 21 flights to and 20 from the Gulf region were cancelled on Tuesday as the conflict in West Asia entered its fourth day on Tuesday. Air India Express saw the most cancellations at 11 (six departures and five arrivals), followed by Air Arabia, Saudi Airlines, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia at four each.
The disruptions predominantly affected services to Doha, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat and Dammam.
While some carriers are operating limited flights in the region, schedules remain volatile. On Tuesday, Saudi Airlines operated two services to Jeddah and Riyadh, while Oman Air and Air India Express operated one service each to Muscat. Spicejet operated a flight to Fujairah in the UAE and Air Arabia ran a flight to Sharjah.
“We urge passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates before proceeding to the airport,” a Kochi airport official told TNIE. Airlines are expected to offer re-booking options or refunds in line with prevailing DGCA norms.
Exports of fruits and vegetables from Kochi airport to the Gulf also came to a standstill. “Most suppliers paused their shipments as early as March 1,” the official said.
Dismissing reports that perishables had spoiled at the cargo hub, the official said the airport “has a dedicated cold storage zone with real-time temperature monitoring and backup systems.”
Kochi leads among airports in the state for perishable exports. Typically, it handles around 140 tonnes of cargo daily, with 100 tonnes being perishables. The Ramzan season is a peak export period to the Gulf for most suppliers.
Air India Express cancels 11 flights
Air India Express saw the most cancellations at 11 (6 departures and 5 arrivals), followed by Air Arabia, Saudi Airlines, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia at four each
The disruptions predominantly affected services to Doha, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat and Dammam
In the backdrop of the continuing Israel-Iran conflict and escalating tensions across the West Asian region, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state accords top priority to the safety of Non Resident Keralites (NRKs) and also in making arrangements to those who intend to return to the state due to various emergencies.
Chairing an online meeting of the members of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) in the Gulf region on Tuesday, Pinarayi reminded them that the crisis requires united efforts on the part of NRKs in the region. He said the has urged the Centre to facilitate the travel of NRKs who are faced with emergency situations.
He also informed the meeting that the state would apprise the Centre of various issues faced by NRKs following the crisis such as lack of airline services, issues related to ticket refund and exorbitant pricing by airline companies. The possibility of arranging chartered flights and issues faced by transit tourists will also be taken up with the Centre, he said.