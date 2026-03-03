World

LIVE | Trump rejects claims 'Israel forced US' into Iran war as airstrikes escalate across West Asia

Israeli and US forces continue their assault on Iran. The Israeli army also intensifies air attacks on Lebanon and has launched a new ground incursion into the country’s south.
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Israel stepped up airstrikes against Iranian missile launchers and factories on Tuesday, and Iran retaliated across the Gulf region, disrupting energy supplies and travel. The war, triggered by Israeli and US attacks that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has intensified with both sides trading air strikes, fuelling concerns over regional stability and global oil markets.

Trump says 'everything's been knocked out' in Iran: The US President on Tuesday boasted of wide damage on Iran inflicted by the US-Israel attack, while denying that Israel had forced his hand into launching the war. Trump also said that it would be preferable for a leader from within Iran to take power after the end of the US-Israel conflict with Tehran, rather than Reza Pahlavi.

Israel stirkes Iran Council Session selecting new Supreme Leader:

Israel has carried out a strike targeting a meeting of Iran’s top leadership body as officials gathered to select a new Supreme Leader. The strike hit while members of the Supreme Council of Iran were in session and “counting the votes for the appointment of the supreme leader.”

Israel launches ground invasion of Lebanon: Israeli troops advanced into a border area in southern Lebanon after Israel's Defence Minister ordered forces to “take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon”. Military spokesperson Effie Defrin said the aim was to create a buffer zone “between our residents and any threat.”

Iran targets Gulf cities, energy sites: Explosions were reported in several Gulf cities as Iran struck industrial and diplomatic targets across the region. Tehran also targeted US bases in Bahrain and Qatar, prompting evacuation efforts by several governments. Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said two drones struck the US embassy in Riyadh, causing a fire and minor damage. The embassy said it was suspending consular services in the kingdom.

Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz: The IRGC said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz and warned it would “burn” any vessel attempting to pass through the waterway, which carries about 20% of global oil and gas supplies.

US strikes IRGC assets: The US military said it destroyed IRGC command posts as well as Iranian air defence and missile launch sites.

Death toll rises in Iran: Iranian state media, citing the Iranian Red Crescent, said the death toll from Israeli and US attacks had risen to more than 787. Tehran said the dealth toll from an Israeli strike on a girls’ school in Minab has risen to 165. The UN human rights chief called for a “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation” into the attack.

Macron says France sending air defences, frigate to Cyprus

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France was sending extra air defence forces and a French frigate to Cyprus following a drone attack on a British base on the Mediterranean island.

"I have ... decided to send additional air defence assets and a French frigate, the Languedoc, which will arrive off the coast of Cyprus this evening," he said in a televised speech, a day after Iranian-made drones hit the British Royal Air Force (RAF) base.

Israel says it killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander responsible for Lebanon

Daoud Alizadeh, the acting commander of the Lebanon Corps in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, was killed on Tuesday in an airstrike in Tehran, the Israeli military said in a statement.

The Quds Force works with Iran’s allied militant groups in the region, including Hezbollah. The army said the Lebanon Corps “supports Hezbollah force-building and functions as the connection between senior IRGC personnel and Hezbollah leadership.”

It said Alizadeh replaced the Lebanon Corps’ previous commander, Hassan Mahdavi, killed in an earlier Israeli strike.

Turkey foreign minister says Iran regime change would bring 'risks for the region'

Turkey's foreign minister said Tuesday that the United States should limit its attacks on Iran to degrading its military capabilities as forcing regime change would causes "risks" for the region.

Attacking military targets and regime change were the two main options for the war, Foreign Ministeer Hakan Fidan said in a television interview. "Moving toward the second (regime change) means introducing very different scenarios and risks for the region," he declared.

Israel will strike Hezbollah until group disarmed: army chief

Israel's military chief on Tuesday said his forces would keep attacking Hezbollah until the Iran-backed Lebanese group was disarmed, as the war in the Middle East raged for a fourth day.

"We are determined to eliminate the threat Hezbollah poses and will not stop until this organisation is disarmed," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir was quoted as saying in a military statement.

The latest round of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel started early Monday when Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli attacks on Saturday.

Spain pushes back after Trump threatens trade cut over US base access

The Spanish government has responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to cut off all trade with Spain after Madrid refused to let the US military use its bases for missions linked to strikes on Iran. “We have the necessary resources to contain the possible impact of the trade embargo by the US,” it said in a statement. “The US must comply with international law and bilateral EU-US trade agreements.”

Israeli military says it struck a compound in Iran used to develop capabilities for nuclear weapons

The Israeli military said it had struck a compound in Iran that it said aimed to develop "necessary capabilities" for nuclear weapons, without providing any evidence for the assertion.

Khamenei to be buried in holy city of Mashhad: Iranian media

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed Saturday in US-Israeli strikes, will be buried in the holy city of Mashhad, the Fars news agency said Tuesday.

Khamenei, who died at 86 after leading for 36 years, was originally from Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city, where his father is buried at the Imam Reza shrine. No date for the burial was disclosed.

Children among those killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Seven children have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past two days, Lebanon’s health ministry said Tuesday.

In total, 40 people have been killed in Lebanon, including a Palestinian militant leader and a Hezbollah intelligence official, and 246 wounded in the new escalation between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

UN condemns impact of US-Israel war on children across Middle East

In this aerial handout picture released by the Iranian Press Center, mourners dig graves during the funeral for children killed in a reported strike on a primary school in Iran’s Hormozgan province in Minab on March 3, 2026.
In this aerial handout picture released by the Iranian Press Center, mourners dig graves during the funeral for children killed in a reported strike on a primary school in Iran's Hormozgan province in Minab on March 3, 2026.

The United Nations has condemned the violence inflicted on children during the war in the Middle East, which has seen the US and Israel launch attacks on Iran’s military and civilian infrastructure. “The military operations in Iran and across the region are devastating and present a serious threat to children,” said the UN in a post.

“Civilians, schools and hospitals must not be attacked. Every child has a right to live free from fear.”

Iran held a mass funeral on Tuesday for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed in what it described as a US-Israeli attack on a girls’ school in the southern city of Minab.

It was the deadliest incident in the campaign against Tehran so far.

