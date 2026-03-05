BJP to cash in on 'golden opportunity' over Sabarimala gold theft case in Kerala poll campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what is being seen as a strategic move ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP in Kerala plans to highlight the Sabarimala gold theft row as a key campaign issue. The party has launched petition drives addressed to MLAs and a house-to-house signature campaign demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

However, the BJP has not initiated a formal statewide campaign on the issue, choosing instead to sustain it as a grassroots-level activity. The party expects the issue to resonate in at least 35 constituencies and intends to keep it alive throughout the election period.

Sources from the party informed that the party was not able to translate the Sabarimala issue into votes as it expected. "More than the BJP gaining more votes, the issue put the Left in a spot. When the topper faces a setback, the second person gets the benefit, and that is what happened in the local body elections," a senior party leader told TNIE. Notably, the party had levelled up its campaign slogan to 'Faith Protection, Developed and Safe Keralam' in the last two months, from 'Developed Keralam', which took the centre stage during the local body elections.

"We are currently organising Sabarimala Deepam and similar activities in all 140 constituencies of the state, which will continue till March 10. The party is also planning to launch yathras across the state by March 5, led by our state leaders. Sabarimala will definitely hold a key position in the same," a BJP leader informed.