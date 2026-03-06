CEC Gyanesh Kumar asks parties to ensure Kerala polls remain model for country, world

KOCHI: Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, on Friday called upon all political parties to ensure that the conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala remains a model not only for the country but also for the world, EC officials said.

Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, and Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar, held a meeting with representatives of national and state political parties here.

The chief election commissioner is on a three-day visit to Kerala to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to EC officials, most political parties appreciated the Election Commission of India (EC) for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Kerala.

Some parties also appreciated the work done by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the SIR process.

Kumar reiterated that the SIR had been conducted in a transparent manner and said that Forms 6, 7 and 8 could still be filed for inclusions, deletions or corrections in the electoral rolls.

Appeals could also be filed with the District Magistrate or the Chief Electoral Officer as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950, he said.