Father of doctor accused in Jasliya hit-and-run arrested

KOCHI: The father of Cyriac P George, the doctor accused in the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of 19-year-old college student Jasliya Johnson, was arrested on Friday for allegedly helping his son go into hiding.

Angamaly police arrested George Mathew, in whose name the car involved in the accident was registered. Police suspect that he helped Cyriac evade arrest after the incident.

Cyriac P George is accused of driving the car that hit Jasliya on February 28 and fleeing the scene. Jasliya, a 19-year-old BCom student of Morning Star College, later succumbed to injuries.

Sources said George Mathew appeared before the Angamaly police on Friday morning following a notice issued to him.

During questioning, he reportedly claimed that he had no information about his son’s whereabouts. However, the police did not accept his explanation and believed that he had helped Cyriac escape.

The police had on Thursday formed a special investigation team led by Aluva DySP N Babukuttan to trace the accused. Three squads were deployed as part of the probe, and a lookout notice was also issued against Cyriac.

The team had earlier conducted searches at Cyriac’s house in Athirampuzha and at the homes of his relatives. Since he remained absconding, the police team that visited his house on Wednesday pasted the lookout notice.

Senior police officials said their teams are continuing a statewide search to trace Cyriac. However, the failure to trace the accused even six days after the incident had drawn criticism from various quarters.

Jasliya’s parents had also raised concerns over the delay in the arrest.

Following the criticism, DySP N Babukuttan and members of the special team visited Jasliya’s parents on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cyriac has approached a sessions court in Kottayam seeking anticipatory bail. Senior police officials said the move would not affect the investigation and that the police would strongly oppose the plea when the court takes up the matter.