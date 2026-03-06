Kerala

Plus-II exams begin in Kerala, 4.57 lakh students to appear

Meanwhile, the state government has postponed the SSLC and higher secondary examinations scheduled until Saturday in the Gulf countries due to the ongoing unrest in West Asia.
Students appear for the Plus two examination at Cottan Hill Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram. | Express File photo: Albin Mathew
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Plus-II examinations began on Friday, with 4.57 lakh students appearing for the exams. Scheduled in over 1,984 centres across the state in the higher secondary stream, students will appear for Physics, Sociology and Anthropology examinations in the forenoon session of the first day. In the vocational higher secondary stream, 26,820 students will take the examinations at 389 centres.

Meanwhile, the state government has postponed the SSLC and higher secondary examinations scheduled until Saturday in the Gulf countries due to the ongoing unrest in West Asia. The results of the higher secondary examinations are expected to be announced by May 22.

The SSLC, Plus-I higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations began on Thursday.

