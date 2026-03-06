Six days after Jasliya hit-and-run incident, accused doctor arrested in Vagamon

KOCHI: Six days after the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a college student in Angamaly, the main accused, Cyriac P George, was arrested from Vagamon on Friday.

The accused doctor was traced following a statewide search, and sources said the special investigation team from Ernakulam will soon reach Vagamon to take him into custody.

Sources said Cyriac’s phone location and details gathered during searches conducted at the houses of his relatives helped the police trace his whereabouts.

Earlier in the day, the Angamaly police had arrested his father, George Mathew, for allegedly helping the accused go into hiding after the incident.

Cyriac, a young doctor, is accused of driving the car that struck 19-year-old Jasliya Johnson, a BCom student of Morning Star College, on February 28 before fleeing the scene. The car involved in the accident is registered in the name of George Mathew.