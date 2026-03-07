Sudhakaran softens stand, but says no to membership

ALAPPUZHA: In an apparent softening of his stance amid the ongoing rift with the CPM leadership, senior leader G Sudhakaran has said that he will not sever ties with the party. However, he stuck to his line on not renewing the party membership for the time being -- stating that he will instead remain a sympathiser. The easing of tensions came after a meeting with CPM state committee member C S Sujatha.

The deadline to renew party membership is March 31.

Party leaders are expected to continue efforts to further pacify Sudhakaran. Sujatha and CPM Alappuzha district secretariat member Harishankar called on Sudhakaran at his residence on Thursday, and are learned to have held detailed discussions with the veteran leader.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran’s name has been included in the list of dignitaries for the inauguration of Perumbalam Bridge by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas had earlier talked to Sudhakaran over phone and invited him for the inauguration. The latter, however, rejected the invite on health grounds. It was against the backdrop of this conversation that Sujatha visited Sudhakaran.

On Wednesday, Sudhakaran came out against the CPM’s state and district leadership for allegedly neglecting him and posted on Facebook that he will not be renewing his primary party membership. This forced the party into fire-fighting mode.

The FB post set off intense discussions in political circles, with the upcoming assembly elections further firing up sentiment.