Kerala assembly polls: Congress in dilemma as VS Sivakumar, CP John lock horns for Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The manoeuvring required to resolve the intricacies of group politics within the Congress and its front dynamics is set to be tested in the coming days when the party leadership has to take a call on the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

With both V S Sivakumar of the Congress and C P John, general secretary of the CMP, staking claim for the seat, the Congress leadership now finds itself in a difficult position.

While Sivakumar is keen on contesting from Thiruvananthapuram once again, the CMP has also laid claim to the constituency as part of the ongoing seat-sharing discussions with the alliance.

With both sides firm on their demands, the Congress leadership will have to strike a delicate balance to resolve the issue without triggering discontent that may affect UDF’s prospects in the forthcoming elections.

Sivakumar has informed Congress leadership that he will not contest election if he is denied a ticket in Thiruvananthapuram. To complicate the issue further, some leaders of KPCC and DCC have also opposed conceding the seat to CMP.

Sivakumar represented the constituency twice in the assembly and was defeated in the 2021 elections. He had also represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha.