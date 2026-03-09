'Yatra' to nowhere? Cong rift widens as Satheesan skips key poll meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rift within the Congress has deepened in the wake of the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’, which was aimed at uniting the party and the UDF ahead of the assembly elections. Differences further surfaced after Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan stayed away from the crucial steering committee meeting on Sunday convened to discuss the party’s list of candidates.

Steering committee chairman Madhusudan Mistry had been in Thiruvananthapuram since Saturday to convene the meeting. However, Congress sources and the opposition leader’s office confirmed that Satheesan left the state capital early on Sunday morning.

Party sources said the development followed a series of attempts to overshadow the yatra, which was led by Satheesan.

“On the day of the culmination of the yatra, certain leaders ensured that Rahul Gandhi had a busy schedule in the morning, so as to divert the attention of news channels from the event,” a Satheesan associate said. “In addition, reports suddenly emerged that K C Venugopal would contest from Alappuzha constituency. We believe this was part of a concerted attempt to shift attention,” he said.