Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar terms Rahul Gandhi's poll guarantees 'fake promises'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday criticised the guarantees announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the assembly elections, calling them part of the party’s “politics of fake promises”.
Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev said the Congress has a track record of making promises before elections that are not fulfilled later. He cited Congress-ruled states such as Telangana and Karnataka, claiming that people there have realised the gap between the party’s promises and implementation.
Referring to the five-point guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi, Rajeev alleged that the Congress was attempting to divert the attention of the poor with unrealistic promises.
Criticising the proposal to ensure free KSRTC travel for women, he said such announcements were being made without considering the financial condition of the state.
Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of a political understanding between the BJP and the CPM, Rajeev said it was in fact the Congress and CPM that had cooperated in several places during the local body elections.
Rahul needs to show maturity: KV Thomas
Kochi: Taking exception to Rahul Gandhi’s offensive comments against the state government, K V Thomas, Kerala’s special representative to New Delhi, reminded the Congress leader that he should not forget that he is the leader of INDIA alliance formed to fight NDA. He pointed out that Rahul needs to show maturity when talking about a constituent of the front that he is a part of at the national level.
‘Cong free bus ride plan will sink KSRTC’: KB Ganesh Kumar
T’Puram: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the poll promise of free trips for women in KSRTC buses. The proposal is unviable considering the corporation’s financial crisis, he said. He said, “We have managed to stay afloat by generating more revenue than expenditure due to the heard work of the employees. We were able to reduce the daily losses, but not quite profitable.”