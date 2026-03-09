Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar terms Rahul Gandhi's poll guarantees 'fake promises'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday criticised the guarantees announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the assembly elections, calling them part of the party’s “politics of fake promises”.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev said the Congress has a track record of making promises before elections that are not fulfilled later. He cited Congress-ruled states such as Telangana and Karnataka, claiming that people there have realised the gap between the party’s promises and implementation.

Referring to the five-point guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi, Rajeev alleged that the Congress was attempting to divert the attention of the poor with unrealistic promises.

Criticising the proposal to ensure free KSRTC travel for women, he said such announcements were being made without considering the financial condition of the state.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of a political understanding between the BJP and the CPM, Rajeev said it was in fact the Congress and CPM that had cooperated in several places during the local body elections.