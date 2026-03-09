PM Modi to launch NDA election campaign in Kerala on March 10

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch NDA's election campaign for the upcoming state Assembly election in the presence of leaders of the 12 alliance partners and Central leaders of the BJP at Kaloor International Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

Around 50,000 BJP workers from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts will participate in the rally were Modi will also hold a road show from the entrance of the stadium to the venue, said BJP state secretary S Suresh in Kochi on Monday.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Kochi international airport at 11.30 am on Wednesday. From the airport he will proceed to INS Garuda, the Naval Air Base in Kochi by a helicopter. From INS Garuda, he will reach Marine Drive to inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of All Kerala Dheevara Sabha at 12.15 am. From Marine Drive the PM will proceed to Kaloor International Stadium by road at 1 pm. Modi will launch various schemes including Railway projects on the occasion.