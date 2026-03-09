PM Modi to launch NDA election campaign in Kerala on March 10

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch NDA's election campaign for the upcoming state Assembly election in the presence of leaders of the 12 alliance partners and Central leaders of the BJP at Kaloor International Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.
Around 50,000 BJP workers from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts will participate in the rally were Modi will also hold a road show from the entrance of the stadium to the venue, said BJP state secretary S Suresh in Kochi on Monday.
The Prime Minister will arrive at Kochi international airport at 11.30 am on Wednesday. From the airport he will proceed to INS Garuda, the Naval Air Base in Kochi by a helicopter. From INS Garuda, he will reach Marine Drive to inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of All Kerala Dheevara Sabha at 12.15 am. From Marine Drive the PM will proceed to Kaloor International Stadium by road at 1 pm. Modi will launch various schemes including Railway projects on the occasion.
After the launch of the Central projects, the PM will attend the NDA rally on the same premises where he will address workers from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BDJS president Thushar Vellapally, Twenty20 chairman Sabu Jacob and leaders of 12 NDA allies will participate in the rally where Modi will launch BJP's election slogan - Mattam Thudangam: Vikasit Keralam Modikkoppam. The programme will conclude at 3 pm and Modi will return by 3.30 pm.
"The BJP has launched a campaign in all the 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala exposing the failures of the MLAs. We have prepared a charge sheet listing out the failures of each MLA and will be reaching out to the voters during the campaign with it. In some constituencies more than 50,000 people have signed the chargesheet," said S Suresh.
BJP state vice president A N Radhakrishnan and other senior leaders were present at the meeting