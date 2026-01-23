'Just like Gujarat, Kerala has now trusted BJP,' says PM Modi on Thiruvananthapuram victory

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the BJP’s historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls as a “significant mandate for change” and urged voters to choose a “pro-people and pro-development government.”

Addressing a massive rally in the city, Modi said the BJP’s win was “not ordinary, but extraordinary,” adding that the people of Thiruvananthapuram had given the party a chance to serve them after decades of perceived mismanagement by the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF. “BJP’s victory in Thiruvananthapuram is a victory for the commitment to defeat the corruption of LDF and UDF,” he said, bowing respectfully before the crowd of supporters.

Launching a direct attack on Kerala’s two dominant coalitions, the Prime Minister said, “If Kerala has to advance, then the LDF-UDF pairing has to be broken. People have to elect a pro-people and pro-development government. Only the BJP and the NDA can accomplish such a goal.

Recalling the BJP’s early days in Gujarat, Modi drew a parallel with Kerala’s political journey. “Prior to 1987, BJP was a small party in Gujarat. Newspapers barely covered us. In 1987, we registered our first victory in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and it all started from one city. In Kerala too, it has started from one city, Thiruvananthapuram, and that is why I say Kerala has now trusted the BJP,” he said.