Wayanad township row: Mammootty called to clarify, says CPM district secretary Rafeek

KALPETTA: Responding to the controversy that arose during Mammootty’s visit to the township built for survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide, CPM Wayanad district secretary K Rafeek said the actor called him personally to clarify the situation and stressed that there was no misunderstanding between them.

In a Facebook post, Rafeek explained that he happened to be present at the site in connection with another programme when Mammootty visited the township set up for victims of the devastating 2024 landslides. According to him, his intervention at the site was purely out of concern that the crowd and commotion there could cause inconvenience to the actor.

“As a public representative, it is natural for us to receive guests visiting the township if we are present there,” Rafeek said.

He noted that Mammootty had expressed a concern that Rafeek’s presence at the event could be interpreted politically. Rafeek said he understood the actor’s point that such interactions might be misread in a different context.

Rafeek further revealed that Mammootty later called him directly over the phone and clarified the matter, reiterating that there was no issue between them.