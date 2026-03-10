'Compromise not enough': Opposition demands Minister Ganesh Kumar's resignation over infidelity accusations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after compromise talks between Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar and his wife Bindu Menon, Congress leaders continue to demand the minister's resignation following infidelity accusations against him.

Amidst protests against the minister across the state, Ganesh attended the cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

Noting that the UDF had ousted Ganesh Kumar when similar allegations surfaced, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that the Left is trying to protect him when a new allegation popped up.

"Nobody is against the issue getting resolved. But it is a government which has been boasting about political morality. Does the CPM and Chief Minister wish to solve issues like this through a settlement?" he asked.

Sunny Joseph also added that the negligence reveals the government's betrayal of the people.

Confirming that the Congress will continue its protests against the minister taking due consideration of the gravity of the complaint, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that beyond a matter of righteousness, the concern is illegal.

"The Chief Minister refrained from taking any action on the issue even after 48 hours of being informed about the complaint. He should stop playing this hide-and-seek game," Ramesh said.